2/10/2017
New Synopsis For 'Justice League', Which Will Be Like 'Return Of The Jedi' Apparently
Maybe in a way to get some distance from everything going on (or not going on) with The Batman right now, Warner Bros. has decided to remind everyone that Justice League is coming out in a few months. Remember that? And their way of doing so is with a new, longer synopsis that keeps trying to convince us Superman will stay dead. Yeah right. We saw that dirt move at the end of 'Batman v Superman'. Ya'll ain't foolin' nobody.
Of course, we've already seen photos of Henry Cavill on set...plus, y'know, he's Superman and nobody is killing him for long. What this promises us is a lot of Batman going on a recruitment drive to find other heroes to battle Darkseid's emissary, Steppenwolf, who will be coming after those powerful Mother Boxes.
In the wake of Clark Kent/Superman’s (Cavill) death at the hands of Doomsday in BvS, vigilante Bruce Wayne/Batman (Affleck) reevaluates his extreme methods and begins reaching out to extraordinary heroes to assemble a team of crime-fighters to defend earth from all kinds of threats. Together with Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gadot), Batman seeks out cybernetically enhanced former college football star Vic Stone/Cyborg (Fisher), speedster Barry Allen/The Flash (Miller) and Atlantean warrior king Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Momoa). They face off against Steppenwolf (Hinds), the herald and second-in-command to alien warlord Darkseld, who is charged by Darkseid with hunting down three artefacts hidden on earth.
Meanwhile, Assistant Director Damon Caro spoke with Heroic Hollywood about the film, and explains that, much like Return of the Jedi, it's meant to be a lighter shift away from the heroes' darkest chapter...
"[The] interesting thing is, on Man of Steel, in [director Zack Snyder's] head he had the storyline treatment of where they were going to go, and at the beginning of BvS it was even richer and deeper...The arc was BvS was the midway point and the darker movie. Hence what happens at the end; the whole tone of it was darker. If you play your story all at one level, there are no peaks and valleys, there's no life. The great stories, the Greek tragedies, even life, we have to be knocked down before we can build our way up."
"Justice League was always the rebirth of hope and the rise. People try to say that it's a response to the backlash, and I'd definitely say that criticisms were heard, but it's not like we threw everything out and started with a blank slate. It's a bit like Star Wars. Empire Strikes Back? Dark movie! But then Return of the Jedi is the rise and the rebuilding of hope."
Yeah, comparing your movie to Star Wars won't win any fans, but it's good to know there was at least some plan in place. Justice League opens November 17th.