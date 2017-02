New Synopsis For 'Justice League', Which Will Be Like 'Return Of The Jedi' Apparently

Maybe in a way to get some distance from everything going on (or not going on) withright now, Warner Bros. has decided to remind everyone thatis coming out in a few months. Remember that? And their way of doing so is with a new, longer synopsis that keeps trying to convince us Superman will stay dead. Yeah right. We saw that dirt move at the end of 'Batman v Superman'. Ya'll ain't foolin' nobody.Of course, we've already seen photos of Henry Cavill on set...plus, y'know, he's Superman and nobody is killing him for long. What this promises us is a lot of Batman going on a recruitment drive to find other heroes to battle Darkseid's emissary, Steppenwolf, who will be coming after those powerful Mother Boxes.Meanwhile, Assistant Director Damon Caro spoke with Heroic Hollywood about the film, and explains that, much like, it's meant to be a lighter shift away from the heroes' darkest chapter...Yeah, comparing your movie towon't win any fans, but it's good to know there was at least some plan in place.opens November 17th.