New 'Star Wars' Novel Reveals Jar Jar Binks' Humiliating (And Deserved) Fate

If there's a character that defines just how far George Lucas had fallen off it's Jar Jar Binks. The embarrassing, goofy Jamaican Battletoad was a key figure in the first prequel film and the worstmovie of all,. There the obvious appeal to the kiddies (You already had Anakin for that!!!) literally stepped on his own tongue, stumbled around like a slinky, and basically ruined every scene that had even a remote chance of being cool. In a perfect world he would have been sliced in half by Darth Maul's sick lightsaber, but instead he survived to cause more havoc.Ok, minus my hatred for the character, Jar Jar Binks was terrible in-continuity. Earning a modicum of respect in the droid battle, he would serve as interim Senator and during his brief tenure was tricked into passing an act that gave the Empire and Senator Palpatine the power they needed to take over. Idiot! Well, it turns out Jar Jar's screwup hasn't been forgotten as the latest canon novel,, reveals his humiliating fate.Bwahahahahaha!! Sad clown! The story takes place between 'and '', so presumably there's still time for Jar Jar to be redeemed. But let's hope not. If his head isn't going to be on the mantle of some evil Sith Lord then he's right where he belongs. [via CBM