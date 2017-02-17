2/17/2017
New 'Star Wars' Novel Reveals Jar Jar Binks' Humiliating (And Deserved) Fate
If there's a character that defines just how far George Lucas had fallen off it's Jar Jar Binks. The embarrassing, goofy Jamaican Battletoad was a key figure in the first prequel film and the worst Star Wars movie of all, The Phantom Menace. There the obvious appeal to the kiddies (You already had Anakin for that!!!) literally stepped on his own tongue, stumbled around like a slinky, and basically ruined every scene that had even a remote chance of being cool. In a perfect world he would have been sliced in half by Darth Maul's sick lightsaber, but instead he survived to cause more havoc.
Ok, minus my hatred for the character, Jar Jar Binks was terrible in-continuity. Earning a modicum of respect in the droid battle, he would serve as interim Senator and during his brief tenure was tricked into passing an act that gave the Empire and Senator Palpatine the power they needed to take over. Idiot! Well, it turns out Jar Jar's screwup hasn't been forgotten as the latest canon novel, Empire's End: Aftermath, reveals his humiliating fate.
A refugee boy named Mapo encounters a Gungan performing for kids on the streets, clowning around in a fountain twice a day while being studiously avoided by the grown-ups. "Meesa Jar Jar," says the clown when Mapo introduces himself. The clown distracts the orphan from his own sadness by popping his eyes and bulging his cheeks, but is hiding a sadness of his own. "Jar Jar makin some uh-oh mistakens," the Gungan says, explaining why he isn't wanted anywhere either. "Desa hisen Naboo tink I help the uh-oh Empire." He stares into the distance, suggesting he knows more than he's saying.
Bwahahahahaha!! Sad clown! The story takes place between 'Return of the Jedi' and 'The Force Awakens', so presumably there's still time for Jar Jar to be redeemed. But let's hope not. If his head isn't going to be on the mantle of some evil Sith Lord then he's right where he belongs. [via CBM]