New 'Power Rangers' Trailer Brings Action And Humor

Are the new-look, revamped, rebooted"more like Iron Man, or Spider Man?" That's actually a question one of the new heroes asks in this latest trailer, which is more colorful and fun than the gritty, hyper-realistic ones we've seen earlier. It's actually a welcome change that should appeal to fans of the campy TV series from their childhood. We saw what happened when they went too "real" with, didn't we? Nobody showed up at all, not even fans of the original cartoon. This is obviously a different situation, but it all boils down to nostalgia and how it can be used to create something new.The Power Rangrs are played by Dacre Montgomery as the Red Ranger, RJ Cyler as the Blue Ranger, Naomi Scott as the Pink Ranger, Becky G the Yellow Ranger, and Ludi Lin as the Black Ranger, with Bryan Cranston as Zordon and Bill Hader voicing Alpha-5. But I think what will be of the most interest is Elizabeth Banks the villain Rita Repulsa, and not only is she unrecognizable she looks like a real threat not just a joke.I was never a fan of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers so maybe that's why I'm more willing to give it a chance.opens March 24th.