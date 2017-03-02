2/03/2017
New 'Logan' Synopsis Reveals The X-Men's Fate
It's not often that a major superhero flick has its world premiere at one of the prestige film festivals, but that's exactly what's happening with Logan. 20th Century Fox will unveil Hugh Jackman's final go'round as Wolverine at the Berlin Film Festival, which can only mean they have VERY high expectations it will appeal to a mature crowd who are cool with an R-rated character piece.
A much longer synopsis has been revealed to go along with its debut, and it comes with some added details we hadn't known, in particular about the fate of the X-Men. Hint: They aren't around for a reason. Obviously if you don't want anything spoiled then don't read what comes next...
In 2024 the mutant population has shrunk significantly and the X-Men have disbanded. Logan, whose power to self-heal is dwindling, has surrendered himself to alcohol and now earns a living as a chauffeur. He takes care of the ailing old Professor X whom he keeps hidden away. One day, a female stranger asks Logan to drive a girl named Laura to the Canadian border. At first he refuses, but the Professor has been waiting for a long time for her to appear. Laura possesses an extraordinary fighting prowess and is in many ways like Wolverine. She is pursued by sinister figures working for a powerful corporation; this is because her DNA contains the secret that connects her to Logan. A relentless pursuit begins…
In this third cinematic outing featuring the Marvel comic book character Wolverine we see the superheroes beset by everyday problems. They are ageing, ailing and struggling to survive financially. A decrepit Logan is forced to ask himself if he can or even wants to put his remaining powers to good use. It would appear that in the near-future, the times in which they were able put the world to rights with razor sharp claws and telepathic powers are now over.
So does this get you more or less excited for Logan? Directed by James Mangold with Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen, Boyd Holbrook, Richard E. Grant, and Stephen Merchant co-starring, the film opens March 3rd.