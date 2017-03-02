New 'Logan' Synopsis Reveals The X-Men's Fate

It's not often that a major superhero flick has its world premiere at one of the prestige film festivals, but that's exactly what's happening with. 20th Century Fox will unveil Hugh Jackman's final go'round as Wolverine at the Berlin Film Festival, which can only mean they have VERY high expectations it will appeal to a mature crowd who are cool with an R-rated character piece.A much longer synopsis has been revealed to go along with its debut, and it comes with some added details we hadn't known, in particular about the fate of the X-Men. Hint: They aren't around for a reason. Obviously if you don't want anything spoiled then don't read what comes next...So does this get you more or less excited for? Directed by James Mangold with Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen, Boyd Holbrook, Richard E. Grant, and Stephen Merchant co-starring, the film opens March 3rd.