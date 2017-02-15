New ‘Logan’ Clip Shows X-23’s Possible Origins







Now, we all know who Wolverine is. Even if we aren’t comic book fans of the last 42 years, he’s been the primary character for just about all of thefranchise films. We already know that Hugh Jackman will be hanging up his claws and the third solo Wolverine film,will be his last. However, the upcoming film also will be introducing a new character (who might carry on the mantle as she is currently doing in Marvel comics), Laura Kinney AKA X-23.In the comics, she is a clone of Wolverine, who after years of trying to create another wolverine (22 times it failed), they changed the sex and made her a female, successfully creating a new version of Wolverine. In the comics, she started out as a “frenemy” and eventually joined the X-Men under Wolverine’s guidance. In the upcoming film,Wolverine and Charles Xavier, who have been hiding some sort of “mutant purge” at the Mexican border come across a young mutant (X-23) who is being pursued and try to care for her.20th Century Fox just released a short video giving a little bit of an origin story for X-23 titled “Laura.” Take a look below.