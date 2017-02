New 'Kong: Skull Island' Poster Shows Some Love To 'Apocalypse Now'!

No trailer gets me more pumped than. Something about the way it looks like a monster movie but also reminds me ofat the same time. And yeah, there's also that director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has clearly taken some of the 1970s inspiration from, the likes of which has been captured in this amazing new IMAX poster.This one-sheet is so badass you can almost whiff the smell of King Kong in the morning. *hurl* Bob Peak's iconic poster for Francis Ford Coppola'stook you deep into the heart of darkness, and so does this new version, even without Marlon Brando staring down at us.Here's a synopsis:Tom Hiddleston plays a British SAS tracker, with Oscar winner Brie Larson as a war photojournalist, who join with Samuel L. Jackson's military leader and John Goodman's shady explorer as they invade the giant ape's home turf with predictably destructive consequences.opens March 10th 2017. [ EW