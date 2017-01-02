2/01/2017
New 'Kong: Skull Island' Poster Shows Some Love To 'Apocalypse Now'!
No trailer gets me more pumped than Kong: Skull Island. Something about the way it looks like a monster movie but also reminds me of Predator at the same time. And yeah, there's also that director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has clearly taken some of the 1970s inspiration from Apocalypse Now, the likes of which has been captured in this amazing new IMAX poster.
This one-sheet is so badass you can almost whiff the smell of King Kong in the morning. *hurl* Bob Peak's iconic poster for Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now took you deep into the heart of darkness, and so does this new version, even without Marlon Brando staring down at us.
Here's a synopsis: A diverse team of explorers is brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific – as beautiful as it is treacherous – unaware that they’re crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong.
Tom Hiddleston plays a British SAS tracker, with Oscar winner Brie Larson as a war photojournalist, who join with Samuel L. Jackson's military leader and John Goodman's shady explorer as they invade the giant ape's home turf with predictably destructive consequences. Kong: Skull Island opens March 10th 2017. [EW]