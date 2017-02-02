2/02/2017
New 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2' Images, James Gunn On Making A Unique Sequel
With so many Marvel movies crossing over and teasing into the next one it becomes easy for all of them to feel the same. That was why Guardians of the Galaxy was such a success; it dared to play in a totally different sandbox and take on an irreverent tone the MCU hadn't yet seen. So what does James Gunn hope to accomplish with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? Just keep being different. He tells USAToday...
"The first movie was successful because we took chances and gave people the unexpected. This movie can only really be what it is, Guardians can only be what they are, if they're taking a risk. It means giving them a much different movie."
Gunn is lucky that so many people already love Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket, and of course Baby Groot that they'll follow them anywhere. And with so many familiar faces returning things won't be too different. All bets are off if/when there is a Guardians of the Galaxy 3, though, because by then these characters will be crossing over into Avengers: Infinity War.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens May 5th. Check out a bunch of new images below.