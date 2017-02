New 'Alien: Covenant' Images Reveal The Ship's Crew And A Dark Paradise

Tomorrow night during FX's, Ridley Scott will unveil a new sneak preview of, the latest in the long-runningfranchise. Afterthere are still a lot of doubters Scott can turn things around, or that he should even try. But he has a good reason for coming back to the sci-fi classic, saying in a recent Q&A [via DigitalSpy ] that he wasn't too impressed with where things went after he left...We'll see if Scott can turn that basic but intriguing question into a decent flick. For now, a couple of new images have been released, one that features the entire crew of the Covenant ship, including James Franco right smack in the middle. The second image takes place on Paradise, which is the distant planet the Covenant lands on, only to discover it's a dangerous world run by Michael Fassbender's duplicitous android, David.opens May 19th.