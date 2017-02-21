2/21/2017
New 'Alien: Covenant' Images Reveal The Ship's Crew And A Dark Paradise
Tomorrow night during FX's Legion, Ridley Scott will unveil a new sneak preview of Alien: Covenant, the latest in the long-running Alien franchise. After Prometheus there are still a lot of doubters Scott can turn things around, or that he should even try. But he has a good reason for coming back to the sci-fi classic, saying in a recent Q&A [via DigitalSpy] that he wasn't too impressed with where things went after he left...
"I saw Alien finally succumb after four films, which was a good run.[But] then they also did Alien vs. Predator, after which I thought, 'Uh-oh, that's it.' I waited a couple of years, I went back and decided to resurrect it..."No one actually asked where [the aliens] came from in the three subsequent movies, which is kind of ridiculous. That's why good writers are good writers, they'll ask a basic question like that and make that into a scenario."
We'll see if Scott can turn that basic but intriguing question into a decent flick. For now, a couple of new images have been released, one that features the entire crew of the Covenant ship, including James Franco right smack in the middle. The second image takes place on Paradise, which is the distant planet the Covenant lands on, only to discover it's a dangerous world run by Michael Fassbender's duplicitous android, David.
Alien: Covenant opens May 19th.