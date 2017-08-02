2/08/2017
'Mortal Engines' Casts Female Lead, Brenton Thwaites Leads 'Ghosts Of War', And More
Just days after Ronan Raftery and Robbie Sheehan were the first two cast in Peter Jackson and director Christian Rivers's adaptation of Mortal Engines, Hera Hilmar has landed the female lead. The Icelandic actress isn't a household name in the States, but she had a small role in Anna Karenina and recently completed work on The Ottoman Lieutenant opposite Josh Hartnett and Ben Kingsley. The story is set thousands of years in the future when Earth's cities roam the globe on gigantic wheels and fight over diminishing resources. [Variety]
Supernatural war thriller Ghosts of War will star The Giver's Brenton Thwaites. Penned and directed by Eric Bress, the WWII film follows five American soldiers who encounter a supernatural force while attempting to hold a French chateau that once belonged to Nazi high command. Thwaites, who can be seen next in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, plays Chris Goodson, a natural leader and strategist suffering from battle fatigue.
Michelle Monaghan and Michael Sheen are worth The Price of Admission for writer/director Peter Glanz. Casey Affleck is producing the film, described as part drama, part existential thriller, about a middling playwright undergoing a midlife crisis whose wife (Monaghan) grows tired of being second-fiddle to his work. [Variety]