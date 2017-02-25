'Moonlight' Dominates The Indie Spirits With Six Wins

The Indie Spirit Awards aren't always an indicator of how things will go the following night at the Oscars, but you can bet A24 and the folks behind Moonlight are hoping it is this year. Barry Jenkins' acclaimed drama won the night with a whopping six awards, including Best Feature, Best Director, and Best Ensemble. Horror film The Witch came away with two wins, including Best First Feature, while the acting wins turned out pretty interesting. While Casey Affleck still won Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea, Oscar favorite Mahershala Ali wasn't even nominated for Best Supporting Actor, with that award going to Ben Foster for Hell or High Water. Isabelle Huppert won Best Actress for Elle, while Molly Shannon was shown some much-deserved love for Other People.
The full list of winners is below.
BEST FEATURE
“American Honey”
“Chronic”
“Jackie”
“Manchester by the Sea”
WINNER: “Moonlight”
BEST FIRST FEATURE
“The Childhood of a Leader”
“The Fits”
“Other People”
“Swiss Army Man”
WINNER: “The Witch”
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.
“Free In Deed”
“Hunter Gatherer”
“Lovesong”
“Nakom”
WINNER: “Spa Night”
BEST DIRECTOR
Andrea Arnold, “American Honey”
WINNER: Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”
Pablo Larraín, “Jackie”
Jeff Nichols, “Loving”
Kelly Reichardt, “Certain Women”
BEST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Barry Jenkins, Story By Tarell Alvin McCraney, “Moonlight”
Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”
Mike Mills, “20th Century Women”
Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias, “Little Men”
Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Robert Eggers, “The Witch”
Chris Kelly, “Other People”
Adam Mansbach, “Barry”
Stella Meghie, “Jean of the Joneses”
Craig Shilowich, “Christine”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ava Berkofsky, “Free In Deed”
Lol Crawley, “The Childhood of a Leader”
Zach Kuperstein, “The Eyes of My Mother”
WINNER: James Laxton, “Moonlight”
Robbie Ryan, “American Honey”
BEST EDITING
Matthew Hannam, “Swiss Army Man”
Jennifer Lame, “Manchester by the Sea”
WINNER: Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders, “Moonlight”
Jake Roberts, “Hell or High Water”
Sebastián Sepúlveda, “Jackie”
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”
WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”
Sasha Lane, “American Honey”
Ruth Negga, “Loving”
Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
BEST MALE LEAD
WINNER: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
David Harewood, “Free In Deed”
Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”
Jesse Plemons, “Other People”
Tim Roth, “Chronic”
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Edwina Findley, “Free In Deed”
Paulina Garcia, “Little Men”
Lily Gladstone, “Certain Women”
Riley Keogh, “American Honey”
WINNER: Molly Shannon, “Other People”
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Ralph Fiennes, “A Bigger Splash”
WINNER: Ben Foster, “Hell or High Water”
Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”
Shia LaBeouf, “American Honey”
Craig Robinson, “Morris from America”
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)
“Moonlight”
Director: Barry Jenkins
Casting Director: Yesi Ramirez
Ensemble Cast: Mahershala Ali, Patrick Decile, Naomie Harris, Alex Hibbert, André Holland, Jharrel Jerome, Janelle Monáe, Jaden Piner, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders
BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)
“13th”
“Cameraperson”
“I Am Not Your Negro”
WINNER: “O.J.: Made in America”
“Sonita”
“Under the Sun”
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)
“Aquarius”
“Chevalier”
“My Golden Days”
WINNER: “Toni Erdmann”
“Under the Shadow”
PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD
Lisa Kjerulff
WINNER: Jordana Mollick
Melody C. Roscher & Craig Shilowich
23RD ANNUAL KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
Andrew Ahn, “Spa Night”
Claire Carré, “Embers”
Anna Rose Holmer, “The Fits”
Ingrid Jungermann, “Women Who Kill”
22ND TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
Kristi Jacobson, “Solitary”
Sara Jordenö, “Kiki”
WINNER: Nanfu Wang, “Hooligan Sparrow”
