2/17/2017
Moody Trailer For Sundance Award Winner 'As You Are' With Amandla Stenberg And Charlie Heaton
Sometimes winning awards at Sundance isn't enough to generate much buzz, and that has been the case with Jury Award winner, As You Are. The film stars Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton, The Hunger Games' Amandla Stenberg, and Owen Campbell as three high school outcasts who come together and find a special bond under unusual circumstances. Perhaps this new trailer will put some more eyes on writer/director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s breakout film. Here's the synopsis:
Jack (Owen Campbell) is a high school student who lives with his single mother Karen (Mary Stuart Masterson) in a nondescript suburban town. Considered a social outcast and loner, Jack is friendless until Karen’s new boyfriend Tom (Scott Cohen) moves in and brings his son Mark (Charlie Heaton) into their lives. The two outsiders quickly bond and form a tight friendship and, after a chance encounter at a diner, bring fellow student Sarah (Amandla Stenberg) into their group. The three teens become each other’s saving grace until changing relationships and emerging secrets force them to look at themselves and see how far they are willing to go live the lives they choose.
It's a film that deals with a lot of issues important to young people, sexual identity among them. I had a chance to check it out a few weeks ago and will have a review up in a few days. As You Are opens February 24th.