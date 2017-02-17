2/17/2017
Michelle Rodriguez Joins 'Widows', Kerry Washington Is 'The Perfect Mother', And More
Steve McQueen has added Fate of the Furious's Michelle Rodriguez to his feature adaptation of British crime series, Widows. She joins the previously-cast Viola Davis and Cynthia Ervio in the film about the three widows of armed criminals who enlist help in completing the heist their husbands failed at. McQueen will direct and co-write the script with Gone Girl author, Gillian Flynn. [Empire]
Scandal star Kerry Washington will be The Perfect Mother in an adaptation of Aimee Milloy's thriller novel. Washington will produce and headline the film about a group of Brooklyn mothers who meet regularly to get away from their motherly duties. When a single mother's son is kidnapped they come together to find him, putting their friendships to the test.
An actual Asian in joining the cast of Crazy Rich Asians, which director Jon M. Chu promised would be made up entirely of actual Asians. So he's sticking to his word by casting Constance Wu. The outspoken Fresh Off the Boat star will have a major role in the film, an adaptation of Kevin Kwan's book about the world of hyper-rich Chinese families living in Singapore. [Variety]
Veteran actor James Cromwell has been added to the Jurassic World 2 cast. With so much secrecy around the film we have no idea of his role, but he'd be pretty good for playing 1: the disapproving grandfather proven right when dinosaurs attack, or 2: a good-natured but absent-minded scientist. He joins Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Toby Jones, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Rafe Spall, and Ted Levin. Jurassic World 2 opens June 22nd 2018 with J.A. Bayona expected to roll cameras this March. [THR]
Joel Edgerton is joining Jon Bernthal in dark crime thriller, Stingray, from actor-turned-director Anthony Hayes. Edgerton plays a small-town racketeer whose brother is accidentally killed by a petty criminal, so as payback he gives the criminal two days to kill one of his own family. Edgerton makes for a great bad guy so this could be a fun part.