Michael Fassbender Braves The Cold In First Look At 'The Snowman'

Back when The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
was at its popular peak, every studio was angling to make their own Scandinavian thriller, and the logical place to go were the books by acclaimed author, Jo Nesbø. Martin Scorsese briefly eyed adapting The Snowman
, but for reasons too long to get into it instead fell to Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
director, Tomas Alfredson, which isn't a bad thing at all. Now we're getting a first look at the icy noir and its star, Michael Fassbender.
Fassbender braves the cold in these images from Total Film
, which find the actor in the role of detective Harry Hole. The flawed, hard-nosed investigator sets out to find a woman whose pink scarf was found wrapped around an ominous snowman. Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, JK Simmons, Chloe Sevigny, Val Kilmer, Toby Jones, and James D'Arcy co-star.
The Snowman opens October 13th.