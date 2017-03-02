2/03/2017
Michael Bay Says This "Might" Be His Last 'Transformers' Film; Reveals 'The Last Knight' Synopsis And Image
Michael Bay has been up to his eyeballs in Transformer energon for years now, but it's all going to come to an end with Transformers: The Last Knight, a time-traveling spectacle that has Nazis and Camelot and all kinds of craziness. So you can bet that for his last big blowout he's got something huge planned for this weekend's Super Bowl spot. But first, Bay and Paramount are treating us to a brand new image and the first synopsis, which gives us :
The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).
There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.
Bay also confirmed that he'll reveal a 30-second version of the Super Bowl ad on his website later today, prior the 55-second cut that will arrive during the big game. He also had a few things to say about the years he's spent on the Transformers franchise, and it sounds like maybe he's reconsidering the idea of moving on. Here's the relevant part...
"It’s bittersweet for me. With every Transformers film, I’ve said it would be my last. I see the 120 million fans around the world who see these movies, the huge theme park lines to the ride and the amazing Make- A-Wish kids that visit my sets, and it somehow keeps drawing me back. I love doing these movies. This film was especially fun to shoot. But, this time might really be it. So I’m blowing this one out."
What do you mean "MIGHT really be it"? I've said all along that Bay wasn't really leaving, and I continue to agree with myself. As long as he gets time to do other things on occasion, and Paramount keeps paying his salary and expanding his budget, there's no reason for him to quit.
Transformers: The Last Knight opens June 23rd 2017.