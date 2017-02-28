2/28/2017
Mel Gibson's Still Interested In Directing 'Suicide Squad 2', Says "We'll See"
Considering he's expressed a complete lack of understanding in comic book movies, and more specifically talked crap about Warner Bros.' Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Mel Gibson's interest in directing Suicide Squad 2 feels off. But are we really expecting Gibson to be cool and logical here? He's still a little bit out to lunch, and commanding more attention than ever after Hacksaw Ridge's two Oscar wins.
Well, Gibson may be unpredictable, but he hasn't pulled his name out of the running yet. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Gibson confirmed he's still in very early talks about taking over the Suicide Squad sequel from David Ayer, who has moved on to direct Gotham City Sirens...
"I don’t know. I just met some guys about story points. It’s not a done deal or anything. But it’s just fun to shoot the bull when it comes to stories. And if we can elevate any kind of concept it’s good. We’ll see."
So this is still quite a ways off by the sound of it, and who knows how long WB will be able to wait. They've got Ruben Fleischer, Daniel Espinosa, and Jonathan Levine on speed dial if things with Gibson don't pan out. Then again Gibson's apparently very interested in working with Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and the rest of the cast, so if he wants that opportunity it's his for the taking.