2/02/2017
Mel Gibson And Vince Vaughn Will Get 'Dragged Across Concrete' For 'Bone Tomahawk' Director
Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn last worked together on Hacksaw Ridge and the results were an impressive six Oscar nominations. So why not see if the partnership can work a second time, only now they'll both be in front of the camera for the latest film from Bone Tomahawk director, S. Craig Zahler.
The duo will star in the awesomely-titled Dragged Across Concrete, and it sounds like another potentially awesome genre flick from Zahler. The story follows "a stolid, old guard policeman, Ridgeman (Gibson) and his volatile younger partner, Anthony (Vaughn), find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arming tactics become the media’s special du jour. Low on cash and with no other options, these two embittered soldiers descend into the criminal underworld to gain their just due, but instead find far more than they wanted awaiting them in the shadows."
It's possible Zahler might be the best at coming up with movie titles that immediately hook you. Bone Tomahawk, followed by his upcoming action flick Brawl in Cell Block 99 (which also stars Vaughn), and now Dragged Across Concrete. Somebody should hire him to do nothing but come up with kick-ass movie titles.
On a more serious note, there has been some concern over two hardcore conservatives like Gibson and Vaughn making a movie about police brutality. I think people need to relax a little bit on that, because no matter what we're talking about Zahler's screenplay which I doubt/hope isn't going to glorify police violence. And even then, the assumption is that conservatives somehow support police violence which I don't think is the case, even if a few of them act like it.