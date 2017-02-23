Matt Reeves Returns To Direct 'The Batman', After All

And so it goes, spinning back around like one of Captain Boomerang's....boomerangs. Warner Bros. was left in the lurch when Ben Affleck dropped out of directing, but they managed to make fans happy by choosingdirector Matt Reeves to replace him. The only problem? Negotiations broke down and Reeves jetted, but there was always the chance cooler heads could prevail. Looks like that's exactly what happened.Reeves is back to direct and produce, and we know it's official because they sent out a press release and everything. A release that doesn't mention Ben Affleck at all. Don't worry, he's still set to star despite rumors he's looking for an exit strategy. Anyway, Reeves is the story here and he's a great director who is probably better suited to the material than Affleck due to his work onand themovies.Too bad the release doesn't include a release date, but oh well. Check it out anyway.