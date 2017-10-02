2/10/2017
Matt Reeves Takes Over As 'The Batman' Director
It looks like The Batman has found its director. Just days after his name emerged on a shortlist of contenders to replace Ben Affleck, who dropped out of directing over a variety of reasons, Matt Reeves has entered talks for the job according to Deadline.
Reeves is the director who got his start working alongside J.J. Abrams on Cloverfield, then stepped up his game big time with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and the upcoming War for the Planet of the Apes. So he's already down with blockbuster-sized epics, which The Batman most certainly will be. He's a smart filmmaker who understands how to shoot action and the character spaces in-between, and that's not something every director can do. Take that as a knock on Zack Snyder if you want (because it was).
Fortunately, he has a script from Affleck, Geoff Johns, and most recently Chris Terrio that Warner Bros. is said to be happy with. And now he also has Affleck who can focus his energy on portraying the Dark Knight rather than everything else behind the scenes. Production won't launch until Reeves finishes up with 'War', so maybe by the end of 2017 for a 2019 release?