Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Casts Their Super-Villain Parents









Ryan Sands (Hat Hair, The Wire) as Geoffrey Wilder – is a man defined by the grueling path he’s taken to achieve his self-made success. A hulking presence, Geoffrey can effortlessly shift from approachable father to intimidating strategist with his son Alex. Angel Parker (The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, The Strain) as Catherine Wilder – a successful lawyer, is deliberate and calculating in both her words and actions. But when it comes to her family, she’s fiercely loyal and a loving mother to her son Alex. Brittany Ishibashi (This Is Us, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) as Tina Minoru – a perfectionist tiger mom. In her professional life, she is a brilliant innovator and ruthless CEO. Emotionally, she is less confident, often shying away from difficult conversations with her daughter Nico and careful to avoid explicit displays of her feelings. James Yaegashi (Breakfast at Tiffany’s on Broadway, Madame Secretary) as Robert Minoru – a gentle and brilliant beta, the Woz to his wife’s Jobs. Warm and feeling, Robert sometimes struggles with being married to a woman who so forcefully barricades her emotions while caring about Nico. Kevin Weisman (Hello Ladies, Alias) as Dale Yorkes – a beardy, dad-core bioengineer. Incredibly science-minded, he has a deep love for his family but oftentimes falls short at knowing the right things to say to Gert. Brigid Brannagh (Army Wives, True Colors) as Stacey Yorkes – an absent-minded and professorial bioengineer. Perpetually dawning Birkenstocks and a messy bun, Stacey utilizes a progressive approach to her parenting style to Gert. Annie Wersching (Timeless, The Vampire Diaries) as Leslie Dean – a complicated beauty, is a poised and skilled leader. Clear-minded, focused, and charismatic, Leslie draws in devoted allies and followers who are taken by her success and charm, particularly with her daughter Karolina. Kip Pardue (Remember the Titans, Ray Donovan) as Frank Dean – a former teen star who rode a short-lived movie career and is now teeming with insecurity. Floundering in his professional career as an actor, Frank is seeking to renew purpose in his life while being a father to Karolina. James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel) as Victor Stein – an engineering genius who may just save the word from itself. Electric cars, space travel; the military and NASA both look to him for answers. As a father to Chase, Victor has lofty expectations for his son, and when they aren’t met, his retribution can be fierce. Ever Carradine (The Handmaids Tale, Goliath) as Janet Stein – a perfect PTA mom. Harboring a brilliant mind of her own, she has made deep sacrifices for her husband’s world-changing career. Though she hides it for the wellbeing of her son Chase, Janet longs for more from her life.





With the cast filling out, the production crew is more than excited to get to work on the show. “This cast is an abundance of riches. We are so excited to have assembled our PRIDE, though for the fate of humanity we should be very concerned” -Executive Producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. “Marvel’s Runaways has enough great actors to support two shows, but I love that this project contains multiple generations of incredible talent all in one story” -Brian K. Vaughn creator and executive consultant for the show. “This cast has come together in ways we couldn’t have imagined and we are thrilled to work with this outstanding group” -Jeph Loeb, Executive Vice President of Marvel Television. Marvel’s Runaways is set to premiere on Hulu in 2018.





Marvel’s next small screen adventure,is getting ready to go into production. The new show to be streaming on Hulu will showcase a group of young teens out on the West Coast who run away from their parents after the young kids learn that their parents are super-villains and make it their personal missions to bring their evil parents to justice for the crimes they are committing. Last week, Marvel revelated the cast for the diverse group teenage superheroes. The team consists of a Wiccan, a child prodigy, an alien, a mutant (or “enhanced” since this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe), and a jock with a flair for inventions.But what about their parents? The super villains who run all criminal activities on the West Coast? They are members of a secret organization called “The Pride.” The Pride work to bring about the end of the world for The Gibborim, and ancient race of giants who want to rule the world once again (as humanity has ruined their “kingdom.” Marvel just revealed the cast for each member of the pride for the upcoming show.