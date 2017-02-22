2/22/2017
Marvel's 'Inhumans' Casts 'Game Of Thrones' Heel Iwan Rheon As Maximus
And we all thought nobody could be a bigger dick on Game of Thrones than King Joffrey. Boy, were we wrong, because nobody compared to the unforgivably horrible Ramsay Bolton, played a little too well by Iwan Rheon. Well, Ramsay won't be vying for the Iron Throne anymore, and that opens up the chance for Rheon to set his sights on a different ruler as part of Marvel's Inhumans series.
Rheon will play Maximus, brother to King Black Bolt, and gifted with genius level intellect and incredible mental powers, including mind control. In the comics he's often seen as someone who desires the throne for himself. He's a lot like Loki in that he can be seen as loyal to his Royal Family and also very much outside of it. Something tells me Rheon will be perfect for this.
Showrunner Scott Buck says, “Maximus is a complex character. Likable, charming, tragic and villainous all in the same moment, and I’m very excited to have someone of Iwan’s considerable talent.”
The first two hours of Inhumans will hit IMAX theaters on Labor Day weekend before premiering on ABC later. [THR]