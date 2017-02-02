Marvel Won't Rush In Naming A 'Captain Marvel' Director

After months of speculation, Brie Larson took the stage at Comic-Con last summer and officially joined the MCU as Captain Marvel, setting in motion Marvel's solo female superhero movie. Well, there hasn't been much actual motion since, other than a shortlist of directors and some news on the film being an origin story. So what's the deal? Relax, Marvel's got this, it's just going to take a while, according to Variety's Justin Kroll...
This is an important movie for Marvel with a lot riding on it. Taking some extra care to make sure their first female-led movie goes right is a good thing. They don't want the kind of problems Warner Bros. had initially with Wonder Woman.@khevey6 Marvel in no rush, waiting to get a script they are happy with. No need to rush since PANTHER, INFINITY and ANT-MAN come before it— Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) January 31, 2017
Captain Marvel opens in 2019 so maybe expect a director announcement this summer at Comic-Con?