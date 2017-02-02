Marvel Reveals Its ‘Runaways’

Ariela Barer (New Girl, One Day at a Time) as Gert Yorkes, a purple-haired, bespectacled, contemporary riot grrrl. Never passing up a moment to stand on a soapbox, Gert sometimes wields her persona as a brash social justice warrior to mask her true feelings.

Lyrica Okano (The Affair, Unforgettable) as Nico Minoru–tough, intelligent, and independent–embodies teenage angst. A budding “Wiccan,” Nico’s carefully crafted goth appearance isolates her from her peers and family, but maybe what she really needs is someone to talk to.

Rhenzy Feliz (Teen Wolf, Casual) as Alex Wilder is a loud-and-proud nerd. Admittedly a bit of a loner, Alex spends much of his free-time playing video games, but deep down, what he wants most is to reunite his childhood group of friends.

Gregg Sulkin (Faking It, Don’t Hang Up, Anti Social) as Chase Stein is a lacrosse-playing, high school heartthrob. While many write him off as a dumb jock, Chase exhibits flashes of untapped brilliance in engineering, not unlike his wildly successful father’s.

Virginia Gardner (Goat, Little Bitches) as Karolina Dean, model-perfect exterior with a lot going on behind her professionally whitened smile, is burdened by the lofty expectations and responsibilities put upon her by her parents. Underneath her veneer of privilege and perfection, Karolina is experiencing a newfound eagerness to explore her identity and pursue her own desires.

Allegra Acosta (100 Things to do Before High School, Just Add Magic) as Molly Hernandez, the youngest and most innocent member of her friend group, is known for her peppy positivity and a deep yearning to belong.

Additional casting will be announced. After all, we still need to cast their evil parents. Everyone is very excited for the show to come together.

“I’m so excited for fans of the comic to watch this perfect cast of amazing actors, all of whom embody the spirit of their characters more than I ever could have imagined.” - Brian K. Vaughn, creator of the comicbook and show executive consultant.

“We have had a total blast bringing Brian and Adrian’s amazing story to life. We’re so happy they love the Runaways we’ve assembled as much as we do.” - Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, executive producers and showrunners.

Marvel’s Runaways will appear on Hulu in 2018.