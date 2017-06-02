Margot Robbie Gets Nasty As Tonya Harding In 'I, Tonya' Footage





Capturing Harding's abrasive demeanor and mouth that's absolutely begging to be washed out with soap, Robbie plays the champion skater who became a cause celeb after she and ex-husband Jeff Gilooly (Sebastian Stan) paid some thug to bash rival Nancy Kerrigan's (played by Caitlin Carver) knee. But before all of that, Harding was an outsider who didn't fit in with the glossy world of figure skating, and it made her a lot of fans and enemies. I'm not ashamed to say I absolutely adore Tonya Harding, even when she does dumb shit just to stay in the limelight, and I can't wait for this movie.





Check out the behind-the-scenes footage of Robbie as Harding below, and look for the film to arrive either late this year or next, directed by Craig Gillespie.



