2/14/2017
Mahershala Ali May Join 'Triple Frontier' With Tom Hardy And Channing Tatum
In a couple of weeks we'll likely be calling Moonlight's Mahershala Ali an Oscar winner, concluding what has been one heck of a year for the accomplished actor. But his star continues to rise with the major roles he has coming up, and now he's added a very high profile film in Triple Frontier, the former Kathryn Bigelow project now directed by J.C. Chandor.
Ali is in talks to join Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy in the Mark Boal-scripted drama, which is set in the notorious border zone between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil where the Igazu and Parana rivers converge, a known hotbed of organized crime. The film has been in the works for years but finally seems to be coming together.
Ali is currently shooting Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel, and can be seen in theaters now in two Best Picture nominees, Moonlight and Hidden Figures. [THR]