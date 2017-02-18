'Lights Out' Director To Direct Dwayne Johnson's 'Shazam' Movie

Well, I kept thinking it was a no brainer that Brad Peyton would direct the Shazam movie for the DCEU, simply because it was to star Dwayne Johnson and the two have a long working relationship. But that's not happening and instead it appears Lights Out director David F. Sandberg has won the job.
The Wrap reports Sandberg is in talks to direct Shazam, which features Johnson as the villain, Black Adam. Sandberg broke out with Lights Out and used that to springboard into Warner Bros.' The Conjuring sequel spinoff, Annabelle 2, so the studio is familiar with him and must like what they're seeing.
While there had been some debate about it, Shazam will take place in the same DCEU as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Man of Steel, and, Suicide Squad, meaning at some point we can expect to see all of these characters crossover. Superman vs. Black Adam has to happen, right? Is there anyone who wouldn't pay for Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson having a flex off?
Shazam was previously set to open on April 5th 2019 but that date may change.