'Legion' Creator Noah Hawley Heads To Movies With 'Pale Blue Dot' Starring Reese Witherspoon
Now that he's found success on the small screen with FX's Fargo and the new X-Men series, Legion, Noah Hawley is looking to expand his influence. It should come as no surprise that Fox wants to keep him in-house with a two-picture deal at Fox Searchlight, and the first project he's attached to is Pale Blue Dot starring Reese Witherspoon.
In the works for a couple of years with Witherspoon on board for most of it, the film centers on a female astronaut who begins to lose her sanity after returning home to her seemingly perfect American family. Brian C. Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi wrote the script which sounds like potentially killer material for Witherspoon and Hawley to work with.
Also in the mix for Hawley is Buried Bodies, a crime thriller based on the real-life "Lake Pleasant Buried Bodies Case" in which two lawyers are made aware of the location of two dead bodies by their client. That left them in an ethical quagmire; do they reveal the location to the prosecution, or stay shielded behind attorney/client privilege? As you can imagine the case has become quite famous, and has been dramatized in movies and an episode of Law & Order.