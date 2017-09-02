2/09/2017
Lea Seydoux Dives Into 'Kursk', Eva Green & Gemma Arterton Are 'Vita & Virginia'
A trio of Bond Girls have found new roles in some promising films from top directors. Let's check 'em out...
Thomas Vinterberg's follow-up to Far from the Madding Crowd, the Russian submarine drama Kursk, is looking to be something special. With Matthias Schoenaerts and Colin Firth already on board, they have now been joined by Lea Seydoux. Written by Saving Private Ryan's Robert Rodat, it tells the true story it tells the true story of the titular submarine and its crew who fought to survive when the sub sank in the Barents Sea in 2000. [ScreenDaily]
Another brilliant piece of casting finds Eva Green and Gemma Arterton starring in Vita & Virginia, about the decade-long romance between author Virginia Woolf (Arterton) and Vita Sackville-West (Green). It was Vita who inspired the androgynous protagonist of Woolf's famous novel, Orlando. Chanya Button (Burn Burn Burn) will direct. [ScreenDaily]