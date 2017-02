Laurence Fishburne On Marvel Kicking DC's Ass

Laurence Fishburne's pretty old school. He's not going to blow smoke up your ass just to sell a few more tickets, and he has some thoughts on the problems DC Films has had over the last year with, and the upcoming. Clearly, he's not worried that his role as Perry White is any jeopardy, because in a conversation with LA Times he admits that Marvel has been kicking DC's butt...“We’ve been waiting 35 years for these [characters] to show up on the screen. What were they doing over there? Marvel has been kicking their ass. This is the comic-book geek in me, who has a collection of comic books. I’ve been waiting to see these people on-screen forever."I even think he's being honest here as he says good things about Zack Snyder and that "Martha" moment in 'Batman v Superman' that was cheesy as Hell, and that's being generous...Well, maybe it was sentimental to some folks, but I bet you won't see anything like that cornball stuff again! Fishburne can be seen right now in, and will appear inon November 17th.