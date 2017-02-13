2/13/2017
Lars von Trier Casts Riley Keough In 'The House That Jack Built'
Just a few days ago Lars von Trier got the ball rolling on his serial killer film, The House that Jack Built, with an image cinephiles surely recognized right away. Now he's keeping our interest in the movie high by announcing the red-hot Riley Keough has joined the cast, filling one of the four key female roles.
Keough, along with Sofie Gråbøl (The Killing) have joined Matt Dillon and Bruno Ganz in the film that follows the 12-year-odyssey of a serial killer as he eludes capture while trying to complete his "masterpiece". Keough and Gråbøl play women Jack encounters along the way, so who knows if either one survives. Probably not.
This continues Keough's hot streak over the last couple of years. The Soderbergh-favorite led the first season of The Girlfriend Experience, and has a role in the director's next film, Logan Lucky. She was also recently in Mad Max: Fury Road and Andrea Arnold's American Honey, and was at Sundance for The Discovery opposite Rooney Mara and Jason Segel. [THR]