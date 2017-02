Lars von Trier Casts Riley Keough In 'The House That Jack Built'

Just a few days ago Lars von Trier got the ball rolling on his serial killer film, with an image cinephiles surely recognized right away . Now he's keeping our interest in the movie high by announcing the red-hot Riley Keough has joined the cast, filling one of the four key female roles.Keough, along with Sofie Gråbøl () have joined Matt Dillon and Bruno Ganz in the film that follows the 12-year-odyssey of a serial killer as he eludes capture while trying to complete his "masterpiece". Keough and Gråbøl play women Jack encounters along the way, so who knows if either one survives. Probably not.This continues Keough's hot streak over the last couple of years. The Soderbergh-favorite led the first season of, and has a role in the director's next film,. She was also recently in Mad Max: Fury Road and Andrea Arnold's, and was at Sundance foropposite Rooney Mara and Jason Segel. [ THR