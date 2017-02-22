2/22/2017
Kyle Chandler Will Take On 'Godzilla: King Of The Monsters'
Why do I feel like Kyle Chandler was already in a Godzilla movie playing some kid's father? Oh...yeah..he was the Dad in J.J. Abrams' monster movie, Super 8, and his new role in Godzilla: King of the Monsters sounds like it will be pretty much the same.
Chandler will play the father to Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown in the blockbuster sequel. Michael Dougherty will write the script and direct, taking over from Gareth Edwards. As far as we can tell there won't be much of a connection between movies, although Variety suggests Ken Watanabe's character could return.
Chandler can be seen now in Best Picture contender, Manchester by the Sea. Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens March 22nd 2019.