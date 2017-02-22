2/22/2017
Kristen Stewart Dives Into Adventure Thriller, 'Underwater'
While Kristen Stewart has spent most of her time in art house and prestige far lately, she still occasionally dabbles with mainstream studio projects. Although considering the returns on Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk and American Ultra, maybe she shouldn't? I think she's been doing her best work outside of the studio system, but that's just me. Anyway, she's headed back to multiplexes with a new film that sounds like The Abyss meets Armageddon.
Stewart will headline Underwater, which will be written and directed by Will Eubank, best known for the sci-fi thriller, The Signal. She plays a jaded crewmember of an underground science team who must go on a dangerous journey to survive after being rocked by an earthquake.
Does Stewart still have the goods to command the box office? We'll find out soon enough as cameras roll next month in New Orleans. [THR]