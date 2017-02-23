Key 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Scenes Will Look More Awesome In IMAX

After catching bothandon the gigantic IMAX screen at the Udvar-Hazy, I can't imagine another one without it. Fortunately, Disney and IMAX have now extended their partnership through 2019, and yes it includesThe deal encompasses pretty much everything from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, so you can expect to see all their biggest movies in the format. That includes some real doozies likeand its untitled sequel which were both shot entirely in IMAX; the upcoming Indiana Jones sequel; the Han Solo movie;; every Marvel movie,, and plenty more.As for 'The Last Jedi', Rian Johnson reportedly shot "key sequences" in IMAX and I'm dying to know which ones. But that would mean actually revealing something of the plot, and Lucasfilm doesn't appear to be in any hurry to do that.