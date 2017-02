Kevin Smith On Why He Thinks Ben Affleck Won't Direct 'The Batman'

Not everybody cares for Kevin Smith anymore, and that's cool, I have my issues with his movies nowadays, too. But I respect his opinion both as a filmmaker and as a comic book fanboy of the highest order. When he's got positive stuff to say about a movie he's seen parts of early, we tend to listen, and so we should listen when he offers his views on why Ben Affleck dropped out of directing. For one thing, he and Affleck are buds, or former buds I guess, and Smith knows what it's like having that kind of pressure to appease everyone on your shoulders. On his latest podcast , Smith revealed why he thinks Affleck decided to simply act in the superhero film, and basically it breaks down to impossible-to-reach expectations...Yeah, that sounds like a pretty good theory to me. But I think Affleck wouldn't have dropped out if the reaction tohad been better. That had a very obvious effect on him, because normally I think he's used to the slings and arrows that come with being a director.Smith also says he thinks the DCEU should do something different with Batman, like go theroute of dropping a movie every single year. That would leave room for others to interpret the character as they see fit...Not sure I agree with that take, but it's an interesting idea. Check out the podcast below.