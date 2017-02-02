2/02/2017
Keanu Reeves Will Find Love In 'Siberia', Paul Giamatti Joins 'Private Life'
Because he can't live on the awesomeness of John Wick alone, Keanu Reeves has signed on for one of those little romance movies he often gravitates to. He'll star in Siberia, which will be directed by Matthew Ross (Frank & Lola) from a script by Scott B. Smith (The Ruins). Reeves plays a questionably legal American diamond trader who travels to Russia to arrange a sale. When his partner goes missing (along with the gems), Reeves’ character winds up disappearing to Siberia. There, he begins a relationship with a local cafe owner, only to have his past soon catch up with him. The next time we'll see Reeves will be in John Wick: Chapter 2. He was also at Sundance for To the Bone, the directorial debut by Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Marti Noxon. [Variety]
Paul Giamatti will join Kathryn Hahn in Netflix's original drama, Private Life, making for a duo I would pay any amount of money to watch...as long as it's not more than $9.99 a month. In what sounds like pretty serious stuff, the film centers on an author played by Hahn who is undergoing multiple fertility treatments to get pregnant, which causes problems with her husband played by Giamatti. Tamara Jenkins (The Savages) will write and direct.