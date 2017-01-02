2/01/2017
Jonny Greenwood Returns For P.T. Anderson And Daniel Day-Lewis' New Movie As Filming Begins
Remember how excited you were to learn Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Thomas Anderson were reteaming on a movie set in the 1950s fashion scene? And then how your anticipation increased when it was given a release date for later this year? Well get ready because now we also have the movie's official logline, which should go nicely with some of those set photos of Day-Lewis that have been going around lately.
Production has officially begun on the fashion world film which co-stars Lesley Manville and Vicky Krieps, with Jonny Greenwood providing the score just as he did for Anderson's There Will Be Blood, Inherent Vice, and The Master. Expect lots of metronome.
The still untitled film, going under the working title of Phantom Thread, will open in 2017 and you can bet it'll be around awards season. Here's the full press release and logline:
LOS ANGELES, February 1st, 2017 – Production has begun in the U.K. on writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson’s untitled new film. Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is joined in the cast by Lesley Manville, who was a BAFTA Award nominee for Best Actress for Another Year, and Vicky Krieps, whose films include A Most Wanted Man and Focus Features’ Hanna.
Focus holds worldwide rights to the film, and will distribute the film in the U.S. later this year with Universal Pictures handling international distribution.
The film’s producers are JoAnne Sellar, Megan Ellison, through her Annapurna Pictures, and Paul Thomas Anderson. The executive producers are Peter Heslop, Adam Somner, and Daniel Lupi. Chelsea Barnard and Jillian Longnecker are overseeing production for Annapurna.
Continuing their creative collaboration following 2007’s There Will Be Blood, which earned Mr. Day-Lewis the Best Actor Academy Award, Mr. Anderson will once again explore a distinctive milieu of the 20th century. The new movie is a drama set in the couture world of 1950s London. The story illuminates the life behind the curtain of an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society.
The creative team includes Academy Award-winning costume designer Mark Bridges, marking his eighth consecutive project with Mr. Anderson; Emmy Award-winning production designer Mark Tildesley and BAFTA Award-nominated set decorator Véronique Melery; Academy Award-nominated film editor Dylan Tichenor, and BAFTA Award-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood, each marking their fourth feature with Mr. Anderson; casting director Cassandra Kulukundis, on her seventh film with Mr. Anderson; and lighting cameraman Michael Bauman.