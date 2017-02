Jonny Greenwood Returns For P.T. Anderson And Daniel Day-Lewis' New Movie As Filming Begins

Remember how excited you were to learn Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Thomas Anderson were reteaming on a movie set in the 1950s fashion scene ? And then how your anticipation increased when it was given a release date for later this year ? Well get ready because now we also have the movie's official logline, which should go nicely with some of those set photos of Day-Lewis that have been going around lately.Production has officially begun on the fashion world film which co-stars Lesley Manville and Vicky Krieps, with Jonny Greenwood providing the score just as he did for Anderson's, andExpect lots of metronome.The still untitled film, going under the working title of, will open in 2017 and you can bet it'll be around awards season. Here's the full press release and logline: