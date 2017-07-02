John Boyega Broods In First Look At 'Pacific Rim: Uprising'

As if he's not busy enough already saving the galaxy as Finn inand the upcoming, John Boyega went and signed up for another blockbuster franchise. That would be, which already feels more like his movie than the first one ever did Charlie Hunnam...perhaps that's why he's not returning. Anyway, Boyega has been dropping plenty of concept art from the Kaiju vs. Jaegers flick for a while, but now he's delivered the first official photoCaptioned "I Am Pentecost", this image of a brooding Boyega confirms that he is playing Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba's Stacker Pentecost from the first film. Stacker sacrificed his life to save the world from the Kaiju invasion, and it looks like the weight of that legacy is on his son's shoulders.Returning cast members include Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, and Burn Gorman, with new additions Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian, and Adria Arjona.opens February 23rd 2018 directed by Steven S. DeKnight.