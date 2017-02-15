2/15/2017

Joe Carnahan Takes Over 'The Raid' Remake, Calls It A Reimagining

By View Comments

There is really only one way to try and remake Gareth Evans' blisteringly awesome action flick, The Raid, and that is to simply not remake it at all. That said, the American version has been in the works for a while now with Frank Grillo set to star and Patrick Hughes directing. Well there's now been a change, and Hughes is out with Joe Carnahan coming aboard to replace him. While some may still lament that a remake is happening at all, what Carnahan has to say should assuage some fears.

Carnahan's schedule opened up with the Bad Boys sequels on delay, and what better way to pass the time than with The Raid? But don't expect the director of The Grey and Smokin' Aces to try and replicate with Grillo what Evans was able to accomplish with Iko Uwais. Instead, he tweets his version will be very different and is "not a remake. It's a reimagining of the same scenario."

Sounds like the right idea.






 