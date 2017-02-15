Joe Carnahan Takes Over 'The Raid' Remake, Calls It A Reimagining

There is really only one way to try and remake Gareth Evans' blisteringly awesome action flick, The Raid, and that is to simply not remake it at all. That said, the American version has been in the works for a while now with Frank Grillo set to star and Patrick Hughes directing. Well there's now been a change, and Hughes is out with Joe Carnahan coming aboard to replace him. While some may still lament that a remake is happening at all, what Carnahan has to say should assuage some fears.
Carnahan's schedule opened up with the Bad Boys sequels on delay, and what better way to pass the time than with The Raid? But don't expect the director of The Grey and Smokin' Aces to try and replicate with Grillo what Evans was able to accomplish with Iko Uwais. Instead, he tweets his version will be very different and is "not a remake. It's a reimagining of the same scenario."
Sounds like the right idea.
💥 BIG NEWS WEDNESDAY💥 #TheRaid @carnojoe #FrankGrillo pic.twitter.com/ALhgZWgafq— XYZ Films (@XYZFilms) February 15, 2017
THE RAID remake will hew closer in tone & feel to THE GREY and NARC.@Ghuevans is producing alongside & has given us his full blessing.— Joe Carnahan (@carnojoe) February 15, 2017
You can't remake The Raid, guys. It's a fantastic film. So, ask yourselves why would we be doing it, unless we had something really special.— Joe Carnahan (@carnojoe) February 15, 2017