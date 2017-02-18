J.J. Abrams Releases ‘Castle Rock’ Teaser Showcasing the Stephen King Cinematic Universe



There is no official word on when production begins for the Bad Robot/Hulu collaboration, or when it officially will be available for the streaming service. 11.22.63. is currently available on Hulu.

Author Stephen King has published more than 55 books throughout his 43-year career. The famed author is known for such classics asand countless others. Many of his books have also become either film or television adaptations. Some of them great, some of them not so great. One common item throughout many of his films is that they take place in Castle Rock, Maine. This fictitious Maine city is the setting for such works as(countless short stories as well), and are referenced in such works asand many others as well.Upon the success of the time-traveling television show(where a time traveler tries to prevent the assassination of President John F. Kennedy), J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot Productions are once again teaming up for a new television show on Hulu set in the town of Castle Rock.will be an anthology show set in the town where so many Stephen King works have existed in. A teaser trailer for Castle Rock was released, highlighting all the Stephen King works connected to the town along with voiceovers of the various Stephen King adaptations in film and television.