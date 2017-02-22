2/22/2017
Jennifer Garner Joins 'Simon Vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda', Ralph Fiennes To Direct 'The White Crow', And More
There's a great cast emerging for DCTV guru Greg Berlanti's film adaptation Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda. Already set to star Nick Robinson (The Kings of Summer), Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (The Land), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse), Katherine Langford, and Logan Miller (A Dog's Purpose), the film has now added Jennifer Garner. She'll play the mother to high schooler Simon Spier, a not-so-openly gay teen who is blackmailed by the class clown otherwise his secret will be exposed. Simon must also protect the identity of Blue, the pen name of the boy he's been emailing. [THR]
Ralph Fiennes has lined up his next directorial effort, and much of the cast is already in place. He'll direct The White Crow, a biopic based on the life of Soviet ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, who will be played by dancer Oleg Ivenko. Blue is the Warmest Color's Adele Exarchopoulos co-stars as Clara Saint, a French socialite who helped Nureyev after he defected from the Soviet Union in 1961 despite being pursued by the KGB.
Showing up a little too late to make the cast photo, Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen has joined Shane Black's The Predator. Theon "Reek" Greyjoy will play an ex-Marine helping the group fight off the titular hunter, and he'll probably die for it. Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K. Brown, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, and Thomas Jane star in the action sequel, which opens February 9th 2018. [THR]