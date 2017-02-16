2/16/2017
Jared Leto To Make Directorial Debut On James Ellroy Crime Thriller, '77'
Perhaps still smarting over how his performance as the Joker in Suicide Squad was treated, Jared Leto is looking to assert a little more control for his next film. Deadline reports he'll make his directorial debut on 77, the long-gestating thriller from LA Confidential writer, James Ellroy.
Ellroy was hired a couple of decades ago to begin work on the script, which follows a pair of cops trying to find kidnapped heiress Patty Hearst in politically-charged 1974 Los Angeles, while also investigating the brutal murder of a fellow officer. Eventually this will lead to the televised shootout between the LAPD and Symbionese Liberation Army.
Complicated material for Leto to start with, and it's unclear if he plans to take a role in front of the camera, too. Don't be surprised if he lets himself get kidnapped as a way of getting into character.