Jango Fett Is Joining The 'Aquaman' Cast

Need someone to play the daddy to a future ass-kicker? Temuera Morrison is your guy. The name may only be familiar todie-hards because he's the one who played Jango Fett, father (and clone) of the most popular Mandalorian of all, Boba Fett. Now he's joining the DCU as daddy to Jason Momoa's, passing on a different kind of lineage.Morrison will play Thomas Curry, a human lighthouse keeper who falls in love with an Atlantean, Aquaman's future mother Atlanna, played by Nicole Kidman. The rest of the cast includes Amber Heard as Aquaman's lover, Mera; Patrick Wilson as Aquman's evil half-brother, Orm; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Willem Dafoe as Dr. Vulko. This is actually a return to DC Comics movies for Morrison, who played Abin Sur briefly in. He's also the voice of Moana's father in Disney's hit animated movie.Directed by James Wan,begins shooting this April.