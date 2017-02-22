2/22/2017
Jamie Chung To Play Blink On Fox's X-Men TV Series
Blink was one of the most popular X-Men around, which is why there was a great deal of excitement when the pink-skinned teleporter made her big screen debut in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Well fans of hers won't have to wait long to see her again because Blink will be a regular character on Fox's upcoming X-Men TV series, and she'll be played by Jamie Chung.
Chung, who got her start on MTV's The Real World and recently played Valerie Vale on Gotham, joins the previously-cast Blair Redford (Satisfaction) on the untitled show about a pair of ordinary parents who go on the run from a hostile government when their children are found to possess mutant powers. They meet up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Redford plays Sam, the strong-willed Native American leader of the resistance.
We've actually seen Chung in a bunch of comic book adaptations, including Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and she was the voice of GoGo in Big Hero 6.
So that's one known X-Man we know will be part of the show, and chances are there will be more. Which X-Men characters would you like to see added?