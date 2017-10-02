2/10/2017
Jake Gyllenhaal Joins 'The Sisters Brothers' With Joaquin Phoenix & John C. Reilly
After award-winning films A Prophet, Rust & Bone, and Dheepan, Jacques Audiard is putting together his most star-studded effort yet with The Sisters Brothers. Already sounding pretty amazing with John C. Reilly and Jacquin Phoenix in the cast, it just got better with the addition of Jake Gyllenhaal.
Gyllenhaal, Phoenix, Reilly, Audiard. Does it matter what the movie's about? Fortunately it sounds pretty awesome, too. Patrick DeWitt's novel serves as the basis for a story on the Sisters brothers, Eli and Charlie, who are hired to kill a prospector who stole from their boss during the California Gold Rush.
It's unclear how this whole thing shakes out. Are Gyllenhaal and Phoenix the brothers with Reilly as their boss? Or is one of them the thief? We should know before filming begins this summer. [Variety]