It's Ten Claws Of Action In New 'Logan' IMAX Poster

Wolverine isn't the Marvel character we would normally associate with Valentine's Day, butdirector James Mangold disagrees. He's used the holiday to drop the new IMAX poster featuring Hugh Jackman's Logan and Dafne Keen's X-23 with claws out and ready for action. Patrick Stewart's ailing Professor X stands by their side, with the cyborg Reavers (led by Boyd Holbrook as Pierce) below.SYNOPSIS:will have its world premiere this weekend at the Berlin Film Festival, then hits theaters on March 3rd.