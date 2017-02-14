2/14/2017
It's Ten Claws Of Action In New 'Logan' IMAX Poster
Wolverine isn't the Marvel character we would normally associate with Valentine's Day, but Logan director James Mangold disagrees. He's used the holiday to drop the new IMAX poster featuring Hugh Jackman's Logan and Dafne Keen's X-23 with claws out and ready for action. Patrick Stewart's ailing Professor X stands by their side, with the cyborg Reavers (led by Boyd Holbrook as Pierce) below.
SYNOPSIS: In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.
Logan will have its world premiere this weekend at the Berlin Film Festival, then hits theaters on March 3rd.