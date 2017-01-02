2/01/2017
Iko Uwais Kicks Ass, Can't Remember Names In New 'Headshot' Trailer
Look, until Gareth Evans finishes (starts!!!) The Raid 3 I'll take my fix of supreme martial artist Iko Uwais any way I can get it. Maybe it's in a Star Wars: The Force Awakens cameo or in an underrated flick like Man of Tai Chi, but the latest and best chance to see him crack skulls is in Headshot, which has dropped another awesome trailer.
I'd expect no less from directors Timo Tjahjanto and Kimo Stamboel, who directed the ballsy Indonesian thriller, Killers. Here they seem to be putting Uwais through the paces as he plays a man who wakes up with amnesia, only to discover he's got some badass fighting moves, Jason Bourne-style. Here's the synopsis:
HEADSHOT centers on a mysterious young man who, after months in a coma from a gunshot wound to the head, is nursed back to health by a young student-doctor, Ailin. Realizing that the man has lost his memory and identity, the two quickly grow closer, not realizing that behind their momentary peace lays danger. Soon their lives collide with a gang of dangerous criminals led by an enigmatic crime lord—and with every violent confrontation, his memory brings him closer to a dark truth as the lethal personality awakening within him starts to reveal who he really is.
Headshot hits theaters and VOD on March 3rd.