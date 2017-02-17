Here's Why Mel Gibson's Interested In Directing 'Suicide Squad 2'

Unless something truly incredible breaks in the next couple of days (John Cena is Batman!!!), the most bizarre news of the week will be Mel Gibson's interest in directing Suicide Squad 2. It just doesn't seem like the kind of thing he'd be into, especially given his past thoughts on superhero movies, and it's just as curious that Warner Bros. wants to court such a controversial figure. Oscar nominations or not, a lot of people still dislike him.
Well now we have an idea why Gibson would even consider the job, and you won't be surprised to learn it has everything to do with the cast and not the story, which would likely have nothing to do with. Here's Variety's Justin Kroll with the info...
@krolljvar while some might say he said he would never do a comic book movie, heard he is more intrigued by this cast then material— Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) February 16, 2017
It's hard to argue with any director who wants to work with Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Viola Davis, Jared Leto, etc., even if it means giving up some creative freedom. So it's Mel's if he wants it, eh? Surprising that Warner Bros. has gone so far all-in on this, although Jonathan Levine, Ruben Fleischer, and Daniel Espinosa are waiting in the wings if Mel passes.