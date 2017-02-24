Hayao Miyazaki Ends Retirement, Has New Feature In The Works

The only solace we could take in Hayao Miyazaki retiring close to the same time that his longtime home Studio Ghibli shut down, was that neither seemed to be away for very long. Miyazaki began work on a short film soon thereafter, and various members of Ghibli went on to form Studio Ponoc. There have been rumblings that Miyazaki's retirement was shaky at best and that he had ideas for a new feature-length animated movie, and now those rumors have proven to be true.
In an interview with The Red Turtle producer Toshio Suzuki, he revealed that he is producing a new feature from Miyazaki. A report from Kyodo News adds that he's putting "all his effort" into getting the film done, hopefully before for the 2020 Olympics which are to be held in Japan. Studio Ghibli will be releasing it once completed, and yeah, it's probably a good idea to beat out the Olympics, which are sure to be quite the distraction.
This is obviously great news, and hopefully we'll start hearing details on what Miyazaki is working on soon.
