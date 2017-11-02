2/11/2017
Han Solo Spinoff Casts 'Westworld' Star Thandie Newton In Mystery Role
After experiencing what I would call a career renaissance on HBO's Westworld, Thandie Newton is looking to make similar waves on the big screen. And what better way to do that than as part of the Star Wars universe, specifically as part of the young Han Solo spinoff's impressive cast.
According to Variety, Newton has an unspecified role opposite Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, and the recently-cast Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing this early tale of everyone's favorite smuggler/rogue, but details on the plot remain tantalizingly at bay. Let's hope it stays that way for a while.
This will be Newton's first major feature role since Tyler Perry's Good Deeds in 2012, so that acclaimed stint on Westworld has done her some good. The Han Solo movie opens May 25th 2018.