2/09/2017
Han Solo Spinoff Adds Phoebe Waller-Bridge In Major CGI Role
Some of the most memorable Star Wars characters tend to be the CGI ones. Alan Tudyk absolutely owned Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as the argumentative droid, K2SO. There's also Jar-Jar Binks if we want to look at the other end of the popularity scale. And it looks as if the upcoming young Han Solo spinoff will have a scene-stealing CGI member, too, as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, writer/creator of BBC/Amazon comedy Fleabag, has joined the cast.
Variety reports Waller-Bridge will have a major unspecified role in the film about Han Solo's early adventures, and that her role will be through performance capture much like Lupita Nyong'o as Maz Kanata. The actress joins Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, plus Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson. The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street's Phil Lord and Chris Miller are behind this one, and the addition of Waller-Bridge to an especially comedic cast seems to confirm they will be targeting the funny bone.
The young Han Solo spinoff opens May 25th 2018.