'Han Solo' Cast Photo Introduces The Smuggler, Scoundrel, And Hero

Seriously, what's with all the cast photos lately? First there was, then earlier it was, and now it's the young Han Solo spinoff movie. Can't it get a title before an official photo? Whatever, this is perfect if you have no idea what Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, or star Alden Ehrenreich look like.The image also includes co-directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, plus Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca and Phoebe Waller-Bridge who will play a CGI character. Not pictured is Thandie Newton but the accompanying press statement confirms she has signed on for an unspecified role.The release also confirms a May 25th 2018 release date, moving it out of December like we had expected. Finally, it also confirms Ehrenreich will get to sport a cool leather jacket befitting of Han Solo, although I'm not sure about the hair.